Claudia Lindberg, 77
Claudia Lindberg, 77 of Stanley, ND, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 with her family by her side, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Powers Lake, ND. Pastor Kayla Hill will officiate. Interment will be in Nazareth Cemetery in Stanley, ND.
A Family Service will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Stanley, ND. Friends may call at Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Stanley on Tuesday from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm and at the church one hour prior to services on Wednesday.
Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley has been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com