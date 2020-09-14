Clarine Young Bird, 51
Clarine Young Bird, 51, of Mandaree, ND, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Wake services will be held at 5:00 PM, Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Water Chief Hall in Mandaree. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the Water Chief Hall with Kevin Finley officiating. Burial will be in the Irwin Family Cemetery, East of Mandaree.