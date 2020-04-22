Clarice Theolena Sundsrud, 98

Clarice Theolena Sundsrud age 98, a resident at the Lakewood Care Center in Staples, passed away on April 20, 2020. She was born June 8, 1921 to Sevren and Olava (Linner) Lerbakken in Corith, North Dakota. Clarice married Orville Sundsrud in Plentywood, Montana on June 13, 1941.
She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Marilyn (David) Tyrrell, and Beverly (Donald) Gaalswyk; grandchildren, Collette (Roger) Knoll, Neil (Jackie) Tyrrell, Alischia Kundee, Amanda (Jake) Mulroy, and Hannah Gaalswyk; great grandchildren: September (Chris) Dehen, Jessica Knoll, Kandace (Aaron) Wiese, Taylor Tyrrell, Emma Disterhaupt, Alaina Disterhaupt, Seth Boller, Cora Boller; and great-great grandchildren: Hunter Dehen, Connor Dehen, Tanner Dehen and Aubree Wiese.
Clarice is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orville; daughter, Geraldine Sundsrud; siblings: Clara (Frederick) Fosse, Mabel (Otto) Vicha, Otto Lerbakken, Pedar Lerbakken, Amond Lerbakken, Ander Lerbakken, Lawrence (Sylvia) Lerbakken, Joseph (Opal) Lerbakken, Alma (Melvin) Nygaard, Selma (Art) Hanson, Almalia (Vernie) Barrier, Anna (Tom) Bragg; infant granddaughter.
In order to protect the families we serve, our staff and guests, Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home has set in place policies and procedures for a walk by visitation to be held from 10:00AM-12:00PM on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center. This will be following the Governor’s order. A six feet distance will be maintained during the entire visitation. Staff will be present to make sure the distancing requirements are maintained. Guests will be required to use an alcohol-based sanitizer when they enter and when they exit the funeral home.
Interment will be at the Corinth Cemetery in Williams, North Dakota on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 3PM.
Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home