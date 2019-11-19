Clarice Sanders, 89
Clarice Sanders, 89, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday evening, November 11, 2019 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Her Memorial Service will be celebrated Saturday afternoon, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Williston. Brother Dean Rustad will officiate.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrance of Clarice or leave condolences for her family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and at the Church on Saturday, November 23rd for the hour preceding the funeral.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.