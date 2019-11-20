Clarice Sanders, 89
Clarice Sanders, 89, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday evening, November 11, 2019 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Her Memorial Service will be celebrated Saturday afternoon, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Williston. Brother Dean Rustad will officiate.
Clarice (Ione) Sanders was born in June of 1930 to Olaf and Inga Locken in White Earth, North Dakota. She was the oldest of four children. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1942. She graduated from the Williston area after.
When she was a young woman, she was being pursued by a local young man whom she wasn’t interested in, so she decided the best course of action would be to go to California for a while. Her cousin Bernice joined her there for a time. Clarice enjoyed sharing in the field of ministry and counted it a privilege to conduct Bible studies with people. While in California she met Miles Sanders and they were married in 1955. After a few years, they decided to move to Powers Lake ND where they stayed until Miles’ death in 1991. A few years later Clarice moved to Williston and resided there until her death. In both Powers Lake and Williston she enjoyed having as much of a share as possible in the congregation and in the field ministry, even taking advantage of opportunities to preach after she became housebound. Clarice truly loved discussing the Bible and cherished its promises for the future.
Clarice is survived by her youngest sister Deloris (Kenneth) Farquhar, sister-in-law Carol Locken, and her nieces and nephews and their children.
