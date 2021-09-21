Clarice Ann Pederson, 91

Clarice Ann Pederson died peacefully, just shy of her 92nd birthday at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire, WI on September 20, 2021 with her loving children by her side. She was a caring, supportive and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Clarice was born November 30, 1929 in Williston, ND to Carl and Ida (Haug) Ingvalson. She grew up on the family farm just south of Ray, ND. She attended school in Ray and graduated from Ray High School. She then attended one year of Business College in St. Paul, MN. Clarice met the love of her life, Robert F. Pederson at a street dance in Ray, ND.
Robert and Clarice were married on June 5, 1948 in Pasco, WA where they lived for one year before returning to Williston. Clarice was a “homemaker” in the true sense of the word. Her family was her pride and joy. She enjoyed bowling, summer family vacations, coffee with friends and family, card clubs, baking, cooking, tending to her flowers and being Bob’s partner on the dance floor. She loved going out to eat and attending Community Concerts and holiday concerts. She was a life-long member of First Lutheran Church.
In their retirement years, she and Bob made many trips to Eau Claire, hosted family gatherings, and touched their grandchildren’s lives in countless ways. Mom’s happiest days were spent with her children and grandchildren. She played an integral role in their lives. After Robert’s passing, she remained in Williston until 2017 when she moved to Eau Claire, WI.
Mom will be remembered for her unwavering love, care, pride and support of her family. She was a meticulous dresser and nothing came between her and her weekly hair appointment! She enjoyed reading, the outdoors, the beauty of flowers, her nightly glass of wine, and any kind of sweet treats.
Throughout numerous health setbacks, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Clarice stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience, perseverance and hope truly look like. There was no quit, in Clarice. The ways she has touched our lives will remain forever. She was loved by so many!
Clarice will be deeply missed by her children, Dennis Pederson (Williston, ND), Laurie (Gary) Pederson-Nowak (Eau Claire, WI); 4 grandchildren, Michael Pederson (Williston, ND), Alix Pederson (Williston, ND), Tayler Nowak (Chicago, IL) and Garrett Nowak (Chicago, IL); many special nieces and nephews; her special friends at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire, WI and her beloved canine companion, Bentley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ida Ingvalson and husband, Robert.
“In these moments of heartbreaking grief, I remember the only reason we have an empty space is because we were blessed with someone who loved us so beautifully it occupied an entire part of our soul.”
Clarice’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Chris Walstad will officiate. Clarice will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, North Dakota. You are invited to return for fellowship and lunch at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Hospitality Room. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Clarice’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com