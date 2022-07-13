Clarence Sam Volz, 83, of Ray, North Dakota passed away July 11th, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. Clarence was born September 28th, 1938 at the ranch in Adams County North Dakota. Clarence had 15 brothers and sisters and of them 11 survived to adulthood. Clarence went to Hettinger School until 8th grade. At that time he quit school to help his mother Hannah support the family.
Clarence enlisted in the United States Army in 1957 where he was stationed in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He was honorably discharged in 1959.
In 1961, Clarence met the love of his life, Carolyn Flaten, at P&M restaurant in Ray. The couple was married July 12th, 1963 at Rainbow Valley Church north of Ray. They welcomed three sons into their lives: David, Danny, and Dennis. Clarence’s boys were one of the best parts of his life.
Clarence worked on different ranches, at mechanic shops, and finally found his true passion in carpentry. There are many homes in the area that he worked on throughout the years. One of his biggest accomplishments was the home place that he built from the ground up, south of Ray, complete with a RV park and bait shop. One of his favorite past times was square dancing with Carolyn in many different towns around the area. Clarence loved spending time tinkering on his vehicles, restoring vintage equipment, taking care of his many different farm animals, and spending time with his loving family. Every summer Clarence and Carolyn took an annual trip to Lemmon, South Dakota for Boss Cowman Days.
For 58 years Clarence was devoted to his wife Carolyn. She was with him until his last breath. It was one day short of their 59th wedding anniversary.
Clarence is survived by his wife Carolyn, their three sons; David Lynn of Williston, ND, Danny Lee (Jody) of Minot, ND and Dennis LeRoy (Brook) of Tioga, ND. Grandchildren; Pete, Hannah, Miranda, Keenen, Branssen, and Abrianna. Great Grandchildren; Marlaina, Vance, Paxton, and one on the way. Sister; Marie Hefner of Evansville, IN. Brothers; Leo (Sheila) Volz of Fort Saint John, British Columbia and Arnie (Lila) Volz of Fairview, MT. Many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Clarence is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Hannah Volz; daughter-in-law, Dawn Volz; Grandson, Conor Volz; sisters, Helen and Rose; brothers, Tony, George, Billy, Jim, Lynn, Lawrence, Jake, Pius, and Michael.
Clarence’s Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Beaver Creek Lutheran Church in Ray, ND. Pastor Jon Wellumson will be officiating. Burial will be in the Beaver Creek Cemetery in Ray, ND. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm and an hour prior to the service at the church.
The Funeral Service will be live streamed; you can view Clarence’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.