Clarence J. Jore, 82

A visitation for Clarence J. Jore will take place Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. with a prayer service at 4 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Watford City, ND. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Clarence passed away, Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Home in Watford City, ND.
Clarance Jore was born February 27, 1937, at Chimney Butte near Keene, North Dakota, to Almer and Della Jory living in town in Watford with his mother and father until his father passed away and then eventually moving out in the country where his mother Della married stepfather Ted Nyland. He was a star athlete at Watford City high school graduating with honors in 1955. He then received a scholarship to Minot State University where he was again another star athlete, and played with the likes of legendary coach Dale Brown of LSU. Clarence earned his degree in education and started teaching in Wyoming and Montana. He met Carlotta Wing while teaching in Montana. They were married after having moved to Glasgow, Montana, and had to take another job to earn more money. He was one of the only civilians to get the job of fire safety inspector at Glasgow Air Force Base in 1975. It was here that their son Jason was born. Then just three years later Carlotta passed away from a brain aneurysm and Clarence was left raise a son on his own. He went to work on the oil rigs to make more money until eventually landing a job with Texaco, where he worked proud and hard just to support his son. Clarence retired from Texaco after 22 years and went on to do what he loved: golfing, fishing, and hunting with his friends.