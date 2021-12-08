Clarence DeTienne left this world on December 6, 2021. He and his wife are together again, dancing among the stars.
Clarence was born to Joseph and Bertha DeTienne on their family farm north of Bainville, Montana, on August 11, 1931. He was the youngest of six children. He attended Johnson Country School for six years before moving to town to attend Bainville Public Schools until his graduation in 1949.
After high school, Clarence worked on the family farm until joining the US Army in 1954. He spent two years in service, after which he was discharged with the rank of Corporal. Returning to civilian life, Clarence continued to work on the farm. In 1957, he began managing Little Muddy Livestock Feeders Corporation in Bainville. In 1984, he purchased the corporation from the stockholders and continued the business until 2008. He was also a brand inspector for over 40 years.
In 1962, Clarence met the love of his life, Opal Anseth. They were married a year later. Together they raised two children, Darcy and Russell, of whom they were very supportive and proud. Their marriage lasted 51 years until Opal’s passing in 2014.
Being a cattleman, Clarence knew how to get the best out of a steak. Family and friends who were blessed over the years to partake in his delectable pieces of beef still talk about it.
Within the Bainville community, he served on the church council, school council, and was a member of the American Legion.
He was known for his branding parties. After the work was done, folks ate a good meal, settled around the campfire, and guitars came out. He (along with others) entertained with his guitar, harmonica, and violin uke while everyone sang along. He enjoyed playing cards, cribbage, thunderstorms, horses, and a good snort of Christian Brothers brandy!
Clarence is preceded in death by his wife, Opal Anseth DeTienne; his parents, Joseph and Bertha (Brenden) DeTienne; his, sisters Vivian Johansen and Delores (Dolly) Borsheim, and his brothers, Archie DeTienne, Harold DeTienne, and Eugene DeTienne. He is survived by his daughter, Darcy; son, Russell; grandchildren, Grace and Max, and several nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.
Cremation has taken place. No funeral services will be held at the request of the deceased. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
