Clara Lindseth, 98
Clara Lindseth, 98, of Williston, North Dakota, formerly of Crosby, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday morning, May 12, 2021 at her home in Williston.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 19, at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Interment will take place at 3:00 PM on Wednesday afternoon at the Concordia Cemetery in Crosby.
A family prayer service, open to the public, will take place at 7:00 PM on Tuesday evening, May 18, at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Wednesday.
Clara was born July 20, 1922, to Olaf and Ovidia Henning in Ambrose, ND. She was baptized and confirmed at Ambrose Lutheran Church. She attended school in Ambrose and graduated from high school in 1941. Being ill for six months her freshman year with a rhematic fever, she only attended high school for a total of three years and three months.
She went onto attend Minot Business College for a year and later found employment in St. Paul, MN for a year before returning to Ambrose. At that time, her plans where to visit Ambrose before moving to Seattle area for employment. Plans changed and she was hired by E.A. Tannas, a State Attorney in Crosby whom she worked for until 1948. Clara also worked as a Divide County poll worker for many years, Kocher Accounting during tax time, Crosby Public Schools as assistant cook, helped cook noon meals for Crosby Kiwanis Club, Good Samaritan Center, the American Legion and Moose Club as a server.
On August 17, 1947, she was united in marriage to Jens Lindseth of Crosby. To this union they had five children and lived in Crosby until 1974, when they moved to Wildrose after purchasing JC Bar. It was during this time they lost their youngest son Tom to cancer.
After divorcing in 1984, she moved back to Crosby. Clara was an avid walker and put on many miles a day visiting her mom at the Good Samaritan Center, buying groceries, picking up mail, or having a cup of coffee, earning the title as the little “Energizer Bunny.” She enjoyed dancing. She had a fond memory of dancing at a taping of Lawrence Welk show. Clara also had a passion for bowling which she did for thirty plus years. Playing cards especially Hand and Foot and Nine Squares with the girls until the wee hours in the morning. Her classical TV favorites were westerns, the Hallmark Channel, and the Lawrence Welk show. Other past times were working word puzzles, reading and playing piano.
Clara volunteered at a variety of places throughout the years as a Cub Scout leader, “Meals on Wheels” deliverer, and a Williston Choraliers vocalist where she would comment that she was “singing for the older residents at the home today and they seemed to enjoy it” even though there were several times she was older than many of the residents she sang to. She helped type and print Concordia Lutheran Churches’ monthly newsletters for many years, and was a treasurer for American Legion Auxiliary (at that time she would walk down at the close of the Fair stand and bring the days proceeds home to be counted only to bring back next day for re-opening). One of Clara’s goals was she always wished to achieve winning a trip to Norway with Sons of Norway by cutting used postage stamps for them; however, she also gave her time selflessly clipping coupons for St. Luke’s Hospital in Crosby with no expected reward in return except to help others.
Clara was a lifetime member of American Legion and VFW Club. She also belonged to Sons of Norway, Eastern Star, Women of the Moose and “Red Hat Society.” One of her loves was playing BINGO in Crosby and carrying that love to Williston once she moved in the fall of 2007. She was a regular at Williston Senior Citizen Center winning the game many, many, times!
Clara went on several trips with her sister including Eastern parts of the United States; Branson, MO; Las Vegas and Reno, NV; Yellowstone National Park; and an Alaska Cruise; Hawaii (many times); China and the best trip was to Norway, where they stayed with relatives. She was able to converse with them in Norwegian since her grandfather taught her the language. Clara would also say meal prayer at family gatherings in Norwegian. She also spent many weeks during the winter in Arizona. A memory she cherished was a trip the family took to Seattle World’s Fair with her, Jens and 4 kids in toll in a VW Volkswagen driving straight through out and back.
One of her highlights every June was attending Miss North Dakota pageants where she was one of the silent auction volunteers for years. Clara also attended Miss America pageants. Another love for her was attending Entertainment Inc. productions, school, and church performances where she watched her son, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren perform or sing.
Mom’s famous pastime was being labeled as the baby whisperer!!! There was not a baby that she held that she would not be able to comfort and help them calm down or quit crying. Her whistle and humming were her ‘forte’ and can be heard in the minds of all who love her.
She is survived by two daughters Cheri Martin (Gerald) of Williston, ND; Cyndi Johnson (Kevin) of Chandler, AZ; daughter-in-law Linda Bobby Lindseth of Bismarck, ND; baby sister Ollie Harrison of Seattle, WA; sister-in-law Goodie Norby of Great Falls, MT; her grandchildren Jodi and Robert (Misty) Lindseth of Amarillo, TX; Matthew Martin (Kathy) of Fort Collins, CO; Kari Rustand (Greg), and Andrew Martin (Maggie) of Williston, ND; Twila Lee (Tj) of McKinney, TX; Randy Stromstad of Gilbert, AZ; Kjelsey Johnson, Kaycee Mahon (Willie), Alexius Johnson, Skylar (Kylie) Johnson of Chandler, AZ; 25 great-grandchildren with one arriving this July-whom she was excited to meet with hopes this new little girl would arrive on her birthday.
Proceeding in death by her parents Olaf and Ovidia Henning, one brother Andy Henning, former husband Jens Lindseth, and three sons Jim, Ted, and Tom.
In memory of Clara, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org, Make-A-Wish Foundation at www.wish.org/northdakota, CHI Hospice and Home Care or Williston Senior Citizens Center.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Clara or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.