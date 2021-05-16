Clara Lindseth, 98, of Williston, North Dakota, formerly of Crosby, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday morning, May 12, 2021 at her home in Williston.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 19, at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Interment will take place at 3:00 PM on Wednesday afternoon at the Concordia Cemetery in Crosby.
A family prayer service, open to the public, will take place at 7:00 PM on Tuesday evening, May 18, at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Wednesday.
