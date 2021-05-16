Clara Lindseth, 98, of Williston, North Dakota, formerly of Crosby, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday morning, May 12, 2021 at her home in Williston.

Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 19, at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Interment will take place at 3:00 PM on Wednesday afternoon at the Concordia Cemetery in Crosby.

A family prayer service, open to the public, will take place at 7:00 PM on Tuesday evening, May 18, at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate.

Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Wednesday.

Service information

May 18
Visitation
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
9:00AM-7:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
May 19
Funeral Service
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
11:00AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
106 6th Street West
Williston, North Dakota 58801
May 19
Livestream of Service
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
11:00AM
Everson Coughlin Facebook Page
112 4th street east
williston, North Dakota 58801
May 18
Family Service
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
7:00PM
Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel
112 4th Street East
Williston, North Dakota 58801
May 19
Graveside
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
3:00PM
Concordia Lutheran Cemetery
102nd Street NW
Crosby, Divide County, ND 58730
