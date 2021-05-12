Clara Lindseth, 98
Clara Lindseth, 98, of Williston, North Dakota, formerly of Crosby, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday morning, May 12, 2021 at her home in Williston.
Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Clara or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Clara Lindseth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.