Christopher Sean Simon, 55, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Trinity Hospital in Minot, North Dakota, after a brief illness.
Chris Simon was born March 27, 1964 to James Simon and Eve Gallardo-Simon. The two things Chris loved most were being a father and covering the news.
Chris' father, James, was a broadcaster and worked as the vice president for CBS News. In 1984, when Chris was 16, he took his first broadcasting job, at the family-owned radio station KGOE in Thousand Oaks, California.
He would go on to work around the country and around the world, including jobs at multiple Los Angeles radio stations, and WCCO-Minneapolis, where he won the Edward R. Murrow Award.
In the 1990s, Chris was the ABC News bureau chief in Sarajevo, where he covered the Balkan War.
He also was the news director at KEYZ 660AM for nearly five years and most recently was the news director at Coyote Radio 98.5 in Williston.
While working in Bosnia and Herzegovina, he met Lejla. That union bore two sons, Haris and Erol, both of whom still live in Bosnia and Herzegovina, although they were with their father during his last 10 days of life.
Chris also had a daughter, Victoria, and his son Aiden lived with him in Williston.
Chris was predeceased by his father, James.
He is survived by his mother, Eve, as well as brother Jim Avila Simon, sister Kari Simon, brother Thomas Simon, brother Jaie Avila Simon, nephews Thomas Simon, Michael Simon, Evan Simon, Jamie Simon and Elias Simon and nieces Thyra Simon, Jenny Simon, Adele Simon and India Simon.