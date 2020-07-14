Christopher L. Shuey, 47, of Tioga, ND passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Avera McLennan Hospital in Aberdeen, South Dakota after a short illness. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
As per Christopher’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Family and Friends are invited to gather for Christopher’s Celebration of Life Service, at 10:00 AM Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. There will be an Open Microphone Service for guests to share stories and memories which will begin at 11:00 AM.
The service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Christopher’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.