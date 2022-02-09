Christopher Arthur Wetzstein, 50

Christopher Arthur Wetzstein passed away on January 28th 2022 at the age of 50 at his residence in Sidney, MT. Chris was a hardworking and loving father, partner, brother, uncle and friend.
Chris spent most of his childhood growing up in different areas of Montana developing relationships with lifelong friends. He graduated high school in Forsyth MT and then moved to Williston, ND where he met and married Stacie Haase and together they had three children; Austin, Brooke, and Addisyn. In Williston he worked various jobs; bartending, farming, and working in the boat dock industry before he settled into the oil field. After he and Stacie were divorced, Chris moved back to Montana where he continued working hard in the oil industry.
Anyone who knew Chris knew of his love for traveling, concerts, camping, and meeting just about every rockstar he could. He spent nearly all of his free time living life to the complete fullest and traveling the world. During his time in Montana he met his beautiful girlfriend, Jolane who he spent the last few years building a life with.
Chris is survived by his kids, Austin (25), Brooke (21), Addisyn (14); ex-wife, Stacie Haase-Wetzstein; girlfriend, Jolane Flanigan, and her daughter, Addy; sister, Wendy Mosby, her kids Derrick Wetzstein, Heather Brown and Amanda Mosby; sister, Melissa Wetzstein, her kids Travis Robbins, Tasha Stafford and Aaron Stafford; sister, Brenda Wood; brother-in-law, Kevin Wood and their kids, Chanda Atkinson, Jarred Pope and K.C. Pope; sister, Heidi Kinn and her kids Mathew Felde, Breanna Kinn and Jesse Kin; brother, Shawn Helmenstein and uncle, Robert Stordalen.
Christopher’s Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 11, 2022 at 2:00pm in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel of Williston on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 10:00 am to 1:00 PM. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
