Christi A. Amundson, 51, of Williston, ND formerly of Fairview, MT passed away March 3, 2023 at her home in Williston, ND.

Christi was born to Richard and Reberta (Johnson) Amundson on September 24, 1971 in Sidney, MT. Christi was the oldest of three children. Brothers Jon and Vance joined the family in the next few years. During her childhood her fondest memories were spent with family at Fort Peck.

To plant a tree in memory of Christi Amundson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments