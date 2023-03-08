Christi A. Amundson, 51, of Williston, ND formerly of Fairview, MT passed away March 3, 2023 at her home in Williston, ND.
Christi was born to Richard and Reberta (Johnson) Amundson on September 24, 1971 in Sidney, MT. Christi was the oldest of three children. Brothers Jon and Vance joined the family in the next few years. During her childhood her fondest memories were spent with family at Fort Peck.
She attended High School in Circle, MT and Fairview, MT followed by Job Corps in Anaconda, MT.
In 1990, she gave birth to her first child Alan. Over the next few years Christi lived in various locations in Montana, North Dakota, and Minnesota. She began working at Hardee’s and worked to become General Manager, a position she also held at Pizza Hut. In 1999, she gave birth to her second child, Isabell. Christi loved to jam out to some music, going to the lake, or be around friends and family. The greatest joy of her life was when her grandchildren were born.
Christi is survived by her mom, Reberta Amundson; son, Alan (Amanda) Amundson; daughter, Isabell (Britton) Hausman; brothers, Jon (Crystal) Amundson, Vance (Nichole) Amundson; grandchildren, Knox Hausman, Jameson Hausman, Evan Wilson, Avery Wilson.
She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Alan Amundson; and her grandparents.
A Celebration of Life Gathering for Christi will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 starting at 1:00 pm at the VFW Post 4099 in Sidney, MT. To keep with Christi’s wishes cremation will take place. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND has been entrusted with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Christi Amundson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.