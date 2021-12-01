Christ Hatzenbiler, formerly of Dickinson ND, passed away peacefully at the age of 74 on November 10th, 2021, in Kingman, AZ after a 2-week bout with COVID-19.
Christ was born in Dickinson, ND on August 9th, 1947, to Christ and Katherine (Haverluk). While growing up, he attended St. Joes Catholic School and Dickinson High School where he earned his GED. In April of 1968, he joined the U.S. Army attending basic training at Ft. Lewis WA., where he was sent to Korea serving with the 8th ARTY 7th Infantry Division. Christ rose to the ranks of SGT E-5 and was honorably discharged November 1969. While making his new home in California, he met the love of his life, Florence Smith. He and “Flo” married in 1973 and took her son George in as his own. They eventually moved back to ND where he worked everything from a Police Officer in Killdeer and Mott to a counter person for his brother at Pete’s Truck & Salvage in Williston. In 1975, his son Steve was born and in 1989, Christ moved his family back to Dickinson. After a brief stint as the manager of Big A Auto Parts, he started his own wrecking yard, Truck Parts R Us, which he owned and operated till his retirement in 2009. Tragedy struck in 2015 when he lost his wife of over 40 years from cancer complications. 2 years later he moved to Golden Valley AZ.
Christ was an avid street rodder and car collector. As a founding member of The Road Aces Car Club in Williston, he was also a member of The Prairie Cruisers in Dickinson and The Pharoah’s Car Club of Kingman AZ. He spent his last years in AZ making car lamps, attending car shows and swap meets.
He is survived by two sons, George (Sylvia) Smith of Williston ND and Steve (April) Hatzenbiler of Ranchester WY; one sister, Rosita (Fred) LaRocque of Missoula MT; one brother Peter Hatzenbiler of Belle Fourche SD; one granddaughter Alissa; five grandsons, Michael, Matthew, Dean, Shane and Shean.
He is preceded in death by his wife Florence; parents Christ and Katherine; sister Angie Wanamaker and brother Daniel Hatzenbiler.
Christ’s final wishes were to be cremated and have his ashes combined with his wife’s.
In lieu of flowers, cards or gifts, we just ask that you take care of yourselves and live life to the fullest.