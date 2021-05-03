Cheryl Ruth Haugen Bakke, 78
Cheryl Ruth Haugen Bakke passed away on April, 17, 2021, at home hospice in Sandy, Utah. She had suffered from Crohn’s disease for many yeahs and more recently from kidney failure.
Born on September 9, 1942. She was the daughter of Nora Granlie Haugen and Hand Haugen of Arnegard, ND. After being active in Arnegard school and after she graduated; she moved to Williston, ND where she worked at American State Bank. While there, she met many lifelong friends and the love of her life, Curtis Bakke.
They were married at Wilmington Lutheran Church in Arnegard; then lived in Williston until moving to Murray, Utah and then Sandy, Utah. In August they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Their first child, Ricky was born in Williston. Ricky died before coming home from the hospital. Their son Steve was also born there. After moving to Utah, Cory, Stephanie, Scott, and Sherrie completed their family.
They formed a family business for which she was an active partner until retiring to Mesquite, NV partly because of her health. She loved cooking for family and friends and kept photo memory books for each of their children. She also enjoyed entertaining their 5 grandchildren; Courtney, Caysie, John, Cayden and Cameron; and two great grandchildren, Alayna and Demy.
She is survived by Curtis, her husband of 59 years and her four children and Steve’s wife, Cari; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Her sister, Norene Gorder, Williston ND, and her brother, Loren (Linda) Haugen, Bismarck ND as well as a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerome and Marilyn Bakke of Grand Forks, ND and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Ricky, and daughter Stephanie (8-11-2016); and her sisters Linda Dewey and Holly Stovall, half-sister Ruth Carns, and half-brothers Harold Haugen, Maurice Haugen, Clarence Haugen and Lawrence Haugen; and brother-in-law Lowell Bakke.
As per her request her remains are being cremated. A celebration of her life is planned for June 5th in Sandy, Utah.