Cheryl “Kay” White Cloud, 69, of Williston, passed away at the Trinity Medical Center in Minot, early Thursday morning, October 22, 2020.
A private family service to honor Kay will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Celebrant Heidi Coughlin will officiate.
Cheryl “Kay” White Cloud was born on December 30, 1950 to Jerome and Aurelia White Cloud in Moorhead, Minnesota. At the age of 2, her parents and she moved to Williston, North Dakota.
She was raised in Williston, ND and graduated from Williston High School. Upon graduation, she became employed by Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Hospital and most recently Bethel Lutheran Home. Her favorite past times were spending time with family and relaxing outside and watching her cats; Kiarra Dawn, Akasha Kay and Azeem Dane.
Kay is survived by her daughter, Joni White Cloud of Williston; sons, Corey White Cloud of Mandan, ND, Trey White Cloud of Fargo, ND; granddaughters, Selina Kyle and Camilla Kay of Fargo, ND; brother, Darryl (Carolyn) White Cloud of Williston, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Kay in death are her parents; sisters, Berna Dyne White Cloud, Andrea Cotton; brother, Kipp White Cloud; and grand-pet, Akeim.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Cheryl or leave condolences for her family.