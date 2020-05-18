Cheryl Besiada, 69, of Hettinger, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Cheryl Besiada was born in 1950 in Dickinson, North Dakota. Parents are Peter and Erna (Holzkamm) Atanasu. They lived in Hettinger until 1957 and then moved to Williston, North Dakota. Cheryl went to country school there her first 6 years. Chery graduated from Williston High School in 1968. Cheryl went to Williston State College. Cheryl worked for Mercy Hospital for over 20 years.
Cheryl volunteered at Hettinger's clothing closet. Cheryl was a member of the moose and the V. F. W. auxiliary. Cheryl volunteered with Relay for Life and other organizations.
Cheryl used her talents of cooking, baking, and gardening to share with many people. Cheryl loved to travel. Cheryl was the most selfless, fun, kind, caring, genuine, brave, strong, supportive, and most of all generous person who graced the earth. Cheryl worked very hard and gave so selflessly to countless others never expecting anything in return. Cheryl had a heart of gold. All who knew her loved her. Cheryl will be greatly missed.
Cheryl is survived by her daughters Cathy Lillico and Christine Besiada; grandsons Brandon Besiada, Chaz Lillico, and Colin Defrates; granddaughter Thai Lillico; great granddaughter Nevaeh Dixon; significant other Stan Rohrbauck; sisters Bonny Atanasu and JoAnne Satchell; brothers Roger and Richard Atanasu.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; husband Irwin Besiada; brothers Ronnie and Russel Atanasu; sister Judith Mowry.
Cheryl was cremated and her ashes will be spread throughout Montana as well as all the special places she loved to go. A celebration of Cheryl's life will be held at a later date.