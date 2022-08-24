Charlotte Tofte, 89
Charlotte Tofte, 89, of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Friday evening, August 19, 2022.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 25, at the First Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Rev. Jeanne Madsen and Pastoral Assistant Cindy Gardner will officiate. Burial at Riverview Cemetery in Williston will follow the funeral service.
Visitation will be at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM. On that day, Charlotte’s family will be greeting guests at the funeral home from 4:00 PM until 5:30 PM . Family and friends are welcome to the home of Kalliann and Jason Arnson, 12760 Highway 1804, on Wednesday evening, August 24, beginning at 6:00 PM for a time of story sharing and remembrances of Charlotte.
Charlotte Joann (Miller) Tofte, daughter of Charles and May (Horab) Miller was born on February 6, 1933, in Williston, North Dakota. Charlotte was the fourth of seven children. She was raised on the family farm and attended grade school in a one room building with her cousins. She graduated from Williston High School. Charlotte was confirmed and baptized at Concordia Lutheran Church in Williston. Charlotte worked at various cafés as a waitress while attending high school and during summer breaks.
On February 16th 1952, Charlotte married Harold Tofte in Williston at Concordia Lutheran Church. They were blessed with three children and 70 years of marriage. The couple first lived in an apartment in Williston and eventually purchased their own farm in 1957. Together they worked the land, built up their farm, and raised their family.
Charlotte was an active member of Our Savior’s Church, WECLA, and the Moose Club. She found enjoyment in socializing and quilting with her ladies group at church. She loved the outdoors, especially in the summer. Charlotte was an immaculate housekeeper, and kept up the yard all while helping Harold on the farm. In her early years, she milked cows, sold cream, and planted a garden. She loved making jean quilts for her children and grandchildren. She also loved making caramel rolls, cookies and buns. Many of her family members would come home to find a delicious kettle of soup at their house to eat.
Charlotte will be remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren for her really great stories and going to their school activities and sports.
Charlotte is survived by her husband Harold of 70 years; son, Les (Connie) Tofte, and their children, Brandon (Steph) Tofte, JoAnn Messina, Danielle Tofte; daughter, Charlene Strand and her children, Jeffrey (Nicci) Strand, Brenda (Ben) Schafer, and Kayla (Brian) Christopherson; son, Cal (LeAnn) Tofte and their children, Jenny Dunbar, and Kalliann (Jason) Arnson; 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her three siblings, Betty (Larry) Cote, Linda Bjella, and Ronnie (Shirley) Miller, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceding Charlotte in death were her parents, Charles and May Miller; sisters and brother-in-laws, Verna and Al Butzlaff and Delores and Lyle Skaare, brother and sister-in-law, LaVern and Lillian Miller, and son-in-law, Gordon Strand.
Charlotte’s family prefers that memorials be given to Camp UMM, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church or the charity of one’s choice.