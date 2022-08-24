Charlotte Tofte, 89

Charlotte Tofte, 89, of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Friday evening, August 19, 2022.

Service information

Aug 25
Funeral Service
Thursday, August 25, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
First Lutheran Church
916 Main St
Williston, ND 58801
Aug 25
Livestream of Service
Thursday, August 25, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
First Lutheran Church
916 Main St
Williston, ND 58801
