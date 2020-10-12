Charlotte Rehberg, 72
Charlotte Rehberg, 72, of Billings, Montana, formerly of Williston, passed away at the Morning Star Assisted Living Center in Billings, late Friday evening October 9, 2020.
Her funeral will be celebrated Friday afternoon October 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate.
Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial covering is appreciated
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Charlotte or leave condolences for her family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and on Friday at the church for the hour preceding the funeral.