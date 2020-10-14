Charlotte Rehberg, 72
Charlotte Rehberg, 72, of Billings, Montana, formerly of Williston, passed away at the Morning Star Assisted Living Center in Billings, late Friday evening October 9, 2020.
Her funeral will be celebrated Friday afternoon October 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and on Friday at the church for the hour preceding the funeral.
Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial covering is appreciated.
Charlotte Elaine Helgeson was born to Helmer and Mildred (Hancock) Helgeson on May 15, 1948 in Williston, North Dakota at the old Mercy Hospital, it was on Band Day and Mildred said she could hear the bands playing in the park across the street.
She was raised on the farm north of Alexander and went to school at Alexander graduating in 1966. After school she went to college in Minot for one year and then her and her friend Phyllis moved to Seattle to attend school and work. On one trip home for Christmas she was introduced to a young man named Al. Later next summer, she moved back to Williston and ran into Al again. They started dating and was married a year later in June 1973. While Al started a career at the post office Charlotte raised their two children, Jennifer and Jeremy. To help with family finances she took a job as a Tupperware salesperson and ended up owning a lot of Tupperware that she said “we will give them away as gifts”. There are still three boxes of new Tupperware in the basement. She really enjoyed the social aspects of being a Tupperware salesperson and Tupperware parties. She also took a part-time job with JC Penney, and the family ended up with a lot of bargain clothes “clothes that were to be given away as gifts”.
She enjoyed the social side of her many activities, Church, WELCA and many committees. She was a 40 year member of Homemakers and a member of the Sons of Norway. She also belonged to many other clubs. She was a season ticket holder for the theater group Entertainment Inc. and a season ticket holder for the Concert Association. In 2016, we got her to take a cruise to the Virgin Islands and Castaway Key. We even got her off the boat to take a tour. In 2017, we went on an Alaskan Cruise in which much of the scenery could be seen from the boat. She enjoyed the cruises very much with the royal treatment we got, but she was not a fan of traveling to the ship and back and forth from home.
She survived the battle with colon cancer, but the treatment took a toll on her health. Alzheimer’s creeped up on her and her world became smaller. Finally a diagnosis of breast cancer was too much for Charlotte. Charlotte had a belief of having a guardian angel and on October 9th her Angel came to take her to a better place. She passed away in Billings, Montana.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years Al; her children, daughter Jennifer and son Jeremy; four grandchildren, McKenna and Caleb Hutchinson and Mason and Annabelle Rehberg; a brother, Byron Helgeson and a sister, Barbara Bennigsdorf.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Helmer Helgeson.
