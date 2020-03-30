Charlotte Halvorson Dobrovolny, 96
Charlotte Halvorson Dobrovolny, 96, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Trinity Nursing Home in Minot.
Due to the pandemic, a family service will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2:00 pm, at Our Savior’s Free Lutheran Church in Stanley, ND followed by a burial service at Resthaven Cemetery, Palermo, ND. Pastor Rodney Johnson and Pastor Erin Tormanen will co-officiate. A public memorial service and a celebration of Charlotte’s life will take place at a later date. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley has been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.