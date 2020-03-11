Charles “Charlie” Leonard Torgerson, 86, life-long farmer and Crosby resident, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 7, 2020 at ProHealth Assisted Living in Minot where he had been living the past four months.
Charlie was born on June 20, 1933 to C. Olin and Luella (Nelson) Torgerson in Crosby, North Dakota. Charlie attended elementary and junior high in Frazier Township, often being pulled in a sleigh by his dad or riding his horse to and from school. He also spent a few winters in Seattle, WA, and Stoughton, WI during his formative years. He attended high school in Crosby, graduating in 1951. While in high school Charlie was a Charter Member of the Key Club, a member of the Future Farmers of America and served as Chapter President in 1950.
Charlie was a proud lifelong farmer in Frazier Township starting with his father as a young boy and taking over the farm in 1950 at the time of his father’s death. He served as a radar specialist for two years in the Army. Upon his return, Charlie learned the business of heating and sheet metal in Minot from Alvin Opperud, the man he often described as his “second Dad”. Charlie and his brother, Albert, bought and operated the Crosby Furnace and Tin Shop in 1959 until he sold the business to Orvin Ege in 1966. Charlie was an agent for Behm’s Propane going out in many blizzards to get fuel to customers in Divide County and the surrounding area. Charlie and Gordon Brady masterminded the Divide County High School conversion to a coal burning system in 1979 donating their time and effort to keep the school heated. Charlie was very active in his church and community. At Concordia Church he served on the church council, worked the lutefisk suppers and chaperoned ski trips. He was a hardworking man. Charlie retired from farming in 1998, proudly turning over the farm to his son, but never really quitting as he continued to plant and harvest into his eightieth year.
Charlie married the love of his life, Clarice Haugenoe, on February 22, 1960 at Concordia Lutheran Church. They had three children - Chandra, Lynn, and Carrie. They took their children on many memorable trips while they were growing up, often loading them up in the '63 Chevy with camper aboard. With the three children close in age, they met the challenge and never missed a ball game or event, often hitting three separate events on the same day. Keep in mind Clarice never had a driver's license!
Charlie was a family man and loved to spend time with his wife and family, and his beloved cat Patches. Charlie very much adored his grandchildren. He enjoyed visits with neighbors, friends and relatives. He was a lover of animals, always having dogs, cats, and horses. He brought many wild animals home for his children to learn and enjoy. Charlie enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, curling, billiards, card games, farkle, carmel rolls and a Bud Light. He was proud to be on the championship bonspiel team in 1965 with team members Arnold Jacobson, Ivan Peterson, and Ole Sortland. He and Clarice spent many hours together traveling to spend time with their children and siblings including being snow birds in Arizona and Texas for several years spending time with their children and grandchildren. When visiting their children's homes, Charlie always kept busy, working on fixing and improving everything. He was a very talented man and could fix anything he set his mind to.
After Clarice’s passing in 2009, Charlie was never the same. He missed her every hour of every day. He knew exactly how many days and hours had passed without her. He couldn't wait to be together with her again. We find peace knowing they are together again!
Charlie was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Clarice; his mother and father, sisters Arna (Alvin) Opperud, Loretta (Hal) Hills, and brother Albert (Mary) Torgerson. Sister-in-law Cleo Slaaen; Brothers-in-law Chester Haugenoe and Milton Haugenoe; Niece Penni Haugenoe, Nephew Tim Slaaen, and his beloved cat, Patches. He is survived by his children and grandchildren: Chandra (Rhonda) Torgerson of Minneapolis; C. Lynn (LaDawn) Torgerson of Minot, Hannah of Fargo and Emma of Grand Forks; Carrie (Shane) Molander, Alexander and Charli of Bismarck. Charlie is also survived by 14 nieces and nephews.
Charlie’s funeral will be held on Friday, March 13th, 2 PM at Concordia Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held Thursday March 12th, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 13, 2020 at Stakston Martin Funeral Home in Crosby with family service at 7:00 PM. A special thank you to the amazing staff of ProHealth Assisted Living, CaringEdge Hospice both of Minot and St Luke’s Hospital in Crosby.
Stakston-Martin funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be sent to Concordia Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.