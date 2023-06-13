Celebration of Life for Chad Bykonen Jun 13, 2023 Jun 13, 2023 Updated 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Celebration of Life for Chad Bykonen will be held at 6713 1st Ave West, 58801, Williston, North Dakota on Saturday, June 17 from 3-8p.m. Please join us in this celebration for Chad. To plant a tree in memory of Chad Bykonen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Liturgy Load comments Most Popular Williston teacher placed on leave resigns; 2 others fired Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota Teen crowned WPD finds nothing criminal in matter involving teacher-student Winners announced for Miss ND 2023 preliminary competitions 1,000 frac tanks to be auctioned by Williston Tank Doc Holliday's celebrates 10-year anniversary in Williston Egeberg brings autism awareness to D.C. Man dies after rock strikes car he was driving TruWealth Financial Baseball Tournament schedule Wildfire smoke makes a return to Williston