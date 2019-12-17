Cathlene M. “Cathi” Kennedy, 67 of Devils Lake formerly of Grand Forks, ND passed away on Sunday morning, December 15, 2019 at Eventide Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake with loving family at her side.
Funeral Services for Cathi will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake with Pastor Paul Knight, Hope Evangelical Covenant Church of Grand Forks officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until time of service.
Cathlene Maurene McGrath was born on February 29, 1952 in El Centro, California, the daughter of Richard and Rosemarie (Franco) McGrath. She grew up and was educated there, graduating from El Centro High School with the class of 1971. After graduating, Cathi worked for Imperial County for a time.
Cathlene was united in marriage to Lynn Joel Kennedy on March 2, 1974 in El Centro where Lynn was serving with the United States Air Force as a meteorologist. His career took them to England where they started their family. In 1977, they returned to the United States, making their home in Omaha, Nebraska and in 1982, moving to Williston, ND. After returning to the States, Cathlene was busy raising her family, but also operated an In-Home Day Care for many years. In 1996, the family moved to Grand Forks and Cathi continued providing Day Care and later worked at West Elementary and Central Elementary Schools as a Lunch Paraprofessional. A job she truly loved, because she was able to be a caregiver to so many children. Lynn died on April 23, 2007 but Cathlene continued to call Grand Forks home. Cathlene retired from her job at Century Elementary in 2013 and made the move to Devils Lake in May of 2016.
Cathlene was an active member of the Assembly of God Church in Williston and Hope Church in Grand Forks.
Cathi had so many talents but she especially enjoyed any type of needlework including crocheting, knitting, cross stitch, hardanger and other sewing projects. There probably wasn’t a baby born that didn’t receive booties and baby cap from Cathi. She loved to write and was so faithful at sending notes and letters, corresponding with family and friends to mark special occasions or just to let them know she was thinking of them. Cathi had such a loving and caring heart and always wanted her family and friends to know that she was thinking of them, caring about them and there to help anyone in need.
Cathi’s children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved them with all her heart. Cathi’s faith had given her such courage to battle cancer and survive, to look forward to her reunion with Lynn whom she missed so very much and to believe and trust in the promises of her Lord and Savior.
Our hearts grieve but we will hold fast to the many beautiful memories we have of our dear mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Cathlene is survived by her children. Stephanie (Jason) Hodous and Kelly (Scott) Anderson all of Devils Lake and Andrew (Kristin Kalis) Kennedy of Grand Forks; grandchildren Hudson and Hadley Hodous and Hailey Kalis; mother-in-law Bernice Kennedy, Arkansas; sisters Barbara (Charlie) MacDonald, Arizona and Rikki (Mark) Schmidt, El Centro, CA; brother-in-law Michael (Arlene) Kennedy; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lynn and father-in-law Kenneth Kennedy.