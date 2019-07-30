Catheryn “Cathie” Ceglowski, 57
Catheryn “Cathie” Ceglowski, 57, of Williston, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Cathie’s funeral service will be held at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 4:00 PM. Father Greg Luger will officiate. Cremation will follow the funeral service. Cathie’s family will be greeting visitors on Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 PM until service time.
Cathryn “Cathie” Leann Ceglowski was born on May 30, 1962 to Henry and Barbara (Fairweather) Ceglowski in Minot, North Dakota. She was raised and educated in Williston, ND. Cathie attended Williston High School with the class of 1980. Cathie enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Lyndsie who was the light of her life. She also had a passion for cooking.
Cathie is survived by her mother, Barbara Ceglowski — Gravgaard; daughter, Lyndsie; brothers, Scott (Stacey) Ceglowski of Bottineau, ND, Mark (Sue) Ceglowski of Salida, CO; sister, Jana (Jerry) Anderson of Miles City, MT.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Ceglowski.
