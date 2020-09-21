Catherine Sweet, 83, of Watertown, South Dakota, formerly of McCabe, Montana, passed away at the Jenkins Living Center in Watertown early Sunday morning, September 20, 2020.
Her Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Catherine or leave condolences for her family.
To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Sweet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.