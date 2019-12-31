Catheleen Strinden, 94
Catheleen Strinden, 94, of Williston, North Dakota passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, with her family by her side.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor David Maxfield will officiate. Interment will be at Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9:00 am to 6:30 pm. Family will greet people from 5:00 pm until 6:30 pm. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services on Saturday.
Catheleen Leona (Wallgren) Strinden was born July 14, 1925 to Carl Bernard and Lunia Elsina (Phinney) Wallgren in Cando, ND. After graduating from Cando High School, she attended the Deaconess School of Nursing in Grand Forks, ND and received an associate degree in Nursing. She met her beloved husband, Dean Strinden while working as a Registered Nurse. They married in 1950 and lived in Denver, Colorado, St. Paul, MN and Fargo, ND. In 1954, they moved to Williston, ND where they resided for sixty-five years.
Catheleen was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished her family. She was a master gardener and enjoyed tending to her beautiful flowerbeds, along with harvesting the plentiful vegetables, raspberries and grapes. Canning, preserving jams, baking apple pies with apples from the orchard was an annual autumn activity.
Catheleen was gentle natured, beautiful inside and out, with a wonderful sense of humor. She kept an immaculate household and enjoyed creating special meals for family and friends. Reading, especially poetry was a favorite pastime. Her grandchildren listened to many books while sitting on Grandma’s lap.
Catheleen lived her faith daily and was actively involved with Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Catheleen was delighted to have a Swedish windsock flying as a reminder of her Swedish heritage and enjoyed traveling to Sweden and Norway with Dean.
She left a legacy of faith, love of family and community.
Catheleen is survived by children, Susan (Lyle) Strinden Hall and their children, Nathaniel (Annie) Hall, Kirsten (John) Juhl, Selah (Ryan) Stebbins, Maren (Nathan) Nodland, Bennet Hall, William (Andrea) Hall; son, William (Sarah) Strinden and their children, Ernest (Gabriella) Strinden, Edward Strinden, Emily (Evan) Flett, Daniel (Elizabeth) Strinden; daughter, Carol (William) Hineman and their children, Joel (Megan) Hineman, Bridget (Judah) Coleman, Jared Hineman; 18 great- grandchildren; brother, Ivan (Diane) Wallgren; brothers-in- law, Earl (Jan) Strinden, David (Ella) Strinden; sisters-in-law, Cleone Strinden, Mavis Strinden,; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Dean; brothers, Hollis Wallgren and James Wallgren.
Catheleen would be honored if her friends and colleagues supported the charities and organizations in the community of their choice.
The family of Catheleen wishes to thank all the caregivers who lovingly cared for her these past years. We are inspired continually by your kindness and dedication to our Mother.