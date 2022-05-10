Carroll J. Lynch, of Williston, passed away peacefully with her family at her side at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday Morning, May 7, 2022.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday afternoon, May 13, 2022, at 1:30 PM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Greg Hilzendeger will officiate. Interment in Riverview cemetery will follow the Funeral Mass.
An Evening Vigil with a Rosary will be held Thursday, May 12, at 5:30 PM at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Visitation will be open from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM at the Funeral Home on Thursday, May 12.
On May 7th, 2022, Carroll Jean Lynch was welcomed into heaven by her Lord, and loving husband Dan.
Carroll’s parents Susie and Glenn Brynjolfsen, sister Glenna (Vern) Strandemo, sister Ann Adair Brynjolfson, sister-in-law Genevive Lynch, brother-in-law Jack Lynch, bother-in-law, Thomas Lynch, son-in-law John Whisenand, granddaughter Casey Lynch Benning, and great-granddaughter Ada Marie Lynch also met her there.
Carroll was born and raised in Willow City North Dakota and graduated from University of Saint Benedict in St. Cloud Minnesota, with a bachelor's degree in social work. She was born with a kind and giving spirit which led her to pursue a career as a social worker.
Her work brought her to the town of Williston, where she met Dan Lynch. They married and grew their family and Carroll found her true calling in being a Homemaker. Eventually their family of eight children filled an entire church pew at St. Joe’s. Every Sunday Carroll sang like an angel at mass as she always loved music.
Being a mother to eight children was certainly not easy but Carroll made it look that way. She never complained or needed a “big fuss”. She was effortlessly funny because she never tried to be so. Most importantly, her heart broke when others were hurting and her compassionate nature will always be remembered.
She cherished her Friday night dates with Dan and special friends where they danced all night. She also loved occasions when her brother and sisters’ families could be together with all 16 cousins running around.
Carroll and Dan believed the three most important things are love of God, love of family, and love of friends. Those values are ever-present in their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Carroll, a life-long Catholic Daughter, never forgot the words of the Our Father prayer and was truly “full of grace”.
For 53 years Carroll was devoted to her husband Daniel. She was with him until his last breath. There is no question they are reunited and dancing together in heaven.
Carroll is survived by her brother, Morris (Dinah) Brynjolfson, children, Tim (Sherry) Lynch, Evan (Debbie) Lynch, Kent (Brenda) Lynch, Tracey (John) Whisenand, Tammy Lynch (Pierre) Andre, Danni Jane Lynch, Edward (Oy) Lynch, Joseph (Angie) Lynch.
Carroll “Nana” had a special love for all sixteen grandchildren Shawn Whisenand (Bridgette) Casey (Ryan) Benning, Paul (Sonja) Whisenand, Marcus (Natalia) Lynch, Thomas Whisenand, Kerry Jane (Michael) Andre, Danielle Marie Lynch, Brynn (Brett) Johnson, Dave (Kate) Whisenand, Lindee (Brian) Jensen, Patrick (Megan) Lynch, Charles Lynch, Sarah Rose Lynch, Bryan Lynch, Evan Lynch, Emily Lynch and 24 great grandchildren.
The Lynch family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Bethel Home for the care and guidance over the past 10 years. It takes special people to do what you do. Thank you to Dr. Larry Burke and Sue for your gentle care and understanding over the years. Dr. Olson and Dr. Siewart your expertise and comforting words over the last week made this process much more bearable. Sam your constant availability, guidance and empathy the last two weeks will never be forgotten.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Carroll or leave condolences for her family.