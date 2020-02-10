Carolyn Perdue, 75, passed into eternal life on February 6, 2020 at St. Vincent’s Care Center in Bismarck, ND with her family by her side. Her death followed a long, hard-fought battle with pancreatic and liver cancer, exceeding her initial prognosis by more than six months.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 12 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ray, ND. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Ray immediately following the funeral.
An Evening Vigil with Rosary, followed by a time of sharing, will be held at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, February 11 at St. Michael’s Church in Ray.
All are invited to attend. Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until 4:30 PM and at the church on hour prior to the Vigil on Tuesday and one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday.
Carolyn Fay (Daniel) Perdue was born July 14, 1944 to Roman and Ardell (Nyberg) Daniel in Williston, ND. She was raised on the family farm located three and a half miles west of Ray, ND. She went to Eden Country School until the eighth grade and then attended Ray High School and graduated in 1962. Carolyn had a passion for helping others. After graduation she enrolled in St. Joseph Nursing School in Dickinson, ND and obtained her LPN license. She was once married to Art Perdue and together they had three children, Steven, Julie, and Michelle.
During Carolyn’s lifetime she worked as a hospital nurse but took a break from her profession to raise her children. The family moved to Velva, ND, where she quickly became involved in everything her kids were, making countless trips to and from town to watch sporting events, to volunteer her time at the school and church, and to offer her help in whatever way she could.
She was also an excellent seamstress, and in her children’s teenage years, she opened her own fabric store, “The Pin Cushion,” in Velva, ND. She loved to help people with their projects and took great care in finding just the right patterns and fabrics for them to work with. This, too, turned into her way of serving others. Years later, she renewed her nursing license and continued her career at local clinics and Public Health.
Carolyn loved growing up on the family farm, and because of this, she also became involved in 4-H throughout her life. She was a member of 4-H when she was a child, helped her own children take part in 4-H, was a judge at the county fairs, and later helped her grandchildren with their many projects. Carolyn was extremely active in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives, logging many miles as she attended any event they participated in, always with her camera in tote. In her later years, quilting became her passion. She vigorously sought out any little town that had a quilt shop, and she was known by many shop owners in North Dakota and Minnesota.
Carolyn’s family and her faith were always most important to her. Her favorite moments were when her home was crowded with her children and grandchildren, whether for holidays or just because. She had a very personal relationship with Jesus and confided in Him always. She often said, “When I get to heaven, I’m going to ask him!” Her family takes great joy in knowing that she is now talking Jesus’ ear off! She believed in God’s providence, especially, and she often reminded those she loved that the Lord had big plans for their lives. She knew deeply that He was in charge, and her trust in His care gifted so many she knew and encountered. She will be dearly missed!
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, sister Darlene Devlin, and brother-in-law Daniel Devlin Sr. and numerous aunts and uncles.
Carolyn is survived by her children: Steven and his wife Bernadette (Ray, ND), Julie Lysne and her husband Brent (Williston, ND), and Michelle Oswald (Frazee, MN); her grandchildren: Megan (Brock) Awalt, Matthew Perdue, Kendra Perdue, Kelsey Perdue, Brady (fiancée, Megan Kinsella) Lysne, Emily Lysne, Jocelyn Lysne, Hailee Oswald, Madison Oswald, and Paige Oswald; one great granddaughter, Kirie Awalt; one sister, Beverly (Irv) Aslakson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and her beloved cat, Tigger.