Carol Schaffner, 86
Carol Schaffner, 86, of Minot, ND passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND.
Carol’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at The Church of Christ in Minot, ND. Pastor Jonathan Batteiger will officiate. Her Visitation will be held directly after the Funeral Service. Burial will be in Faith Lutheran Cemetery in Palermo, ND.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.