Carol Rademacher, 74, of Williston, passed away at her home on Friday Morning, November 11, 2022, surrounded by her family under the care of hospice.
The Memorial Service for Carol will be held on Friday, November 18 at 11:00 a.m. at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel. Following the service, there will be a luncheon at the Legacy Apartments.
Carol Jean Rademacher was born on December 3, 1947 to Frances and Myrtle (Kvamme) Buethe in Minot, ND. Carol married Robert Rademacher on April 27, 1970. Together, the couple lived in Williston, and raised their family.
Carol was a housekeeper at the Kensington in Williston for many years. She enjoyed visiting with the residents, in fact, that is why she chose to keep working so she could visit with the many friendly people at the Kensington.
She loved a good rummage sale, and the fun conversations that she would have with the many friends she made while shopping. Playing the slot machines was also a favorite past time for Carol. Monday nights was the “Senior Citizen Night” at the Casino, so we always knew not to call until after 9:00. Carol enjoyed getting her friends together at the Legacy for evening visits outside, as a group they would share stories and create everlasting friendships.
Carol is survived by her sons, Richard (Kyla) Rademacher, Travis (Lydia) Rademacher, Justin (Moriah) Roademacher; daughters, Brenda (Rick) Rauser, Shelly (Matt) Abell, Jennifer Rademacher; brother, Randy Buethe; twenty grandchildren; and 16 great-grand children.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rademacher; parents, Frances and Myrtle Buethe; and sister, Linda Pompei.
We would like to thank the staff of the Billings Clinic Hospital. While Carol was a patient, the staff was so kind and caring – we cannot thank them enough. One thing that the staff consistently mentioned by staff to Carol “Your sure are a spitfire!” A mother’s love endures forever and so will our love for her.
