Carol Post, 86

Carol Post age 86, of Columbus, ND passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Crosby.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus with Pastor Janet Gwin officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery in rural Columbus. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
Carol Jean (Thompson) Post was born Jan. 4, 1934, near Columbus, N.D. Carol was the second oldest child of Geneva (Hermanson) and Clarence Thompson. Her parents owned a farm southeast of Columbus, and Carol often reminisced about the fun she had with her three sisters and brother. Carol graduated from Columbus High School in 1953. She married Leon Post on April 22, 1958, and they had three children: Rebecca, Kevin and James. Being a mother was always the most important focus of Carol’s life. Carol had a wonderful connection with children, and offering daycare services in her home was a natural vocation for her. Her relatives, neighbors and friends always enjoyed stopping in for coffee and a chat with Carol, and she’d tell people, “This is a make yourself at home house.” Leon passed away June 8, 1985. Carol remained living in their home her entire life. Her independence and sense of responsibility were always important to her. Carol enjoyed singing in her church’s choir and taking part in her church’s many activities.
Carol loved music; she played guitar and, in her younger days, sang solos at weddings and funerals. Carol is proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Leon; son, Kevin Post; granddaughter, Meghan Lee Post; and sister, Ardell Shelly. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Post (Randal Johnson); son, James Post (Valerie); daughter-in-law, Rhonda Post; grandchildren; Lilli Post Johnson, Matthew Post and McKeon Post; sister, Jeanette Bonsness; brother, Bruce Thompson (Marlys); sister, Sandra Tysse (Art); several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
