Carol “Lena” Ann Borlaug, 72
Carol “Lena” Ann Borlaug, 72, of Baxter and formerly of Williston, ND died on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Breezy Point, MN.
Carol was born February 14, 1947 in Malden, MA to John “Jack” and Evelyn (Raddatz) Sederquest. She married Daniel Christensen and the couple had three children until they later divorced. Carol then married Allen Borlaug on May 20, 1983 in Williston, ND; and Allen was always the Ole to her Lena. She worked for Williston High School for over 20 years in food service, she truly enjoyed socializing everyday with students and staff. Carol was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #144 and Moose Lodge #239. She enjoyed cooking to welcome you into her home, shopping, The Young and the Restless, Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Timberwolves, and socializing. Carol also enjoyed staying in touch on Facebook, AKA “The Ipad.” She had a great sense of humor, big heart, infectious smile, and loved her family beyond words. In Carol’s words “Life is short so be happy.”
Carol is survived by her husband of 36 years, Allen of Baxter; children, Dawn Christensen of Minot, ND, Daniel (Karrie) Christensen of Ryder, ND, Bill (Angela) Borlaug of Kennewick, WA, Kyle (Nancy) Borlaug of Brainerd, Randy (Marcie) Borlaug of Oklahoma City, OK, Iva (Shawn) Preabt of Fargo, ND; siblings, Bruce (Phyllis) Sederquest of Williston, ND, Sandy (Jim) Hampton of Williston, ND, Gary Sederquest of Wichita, KS, Nancy Gohl of Bismark, ND, Debbie (Blaine) Sederquest of Crosby, ND; Grandma Boogadie loved her 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Darrin Christensen; granddaughter, Riley Christensen; great granddaughter, Charlie Ridl; brother, Jackie Sederquest and brother, Duane “Dewey” Sederquest.
In lieu of flowers, a small donation to Blacktail Dam Association, American Diabetes Association, or a charity of your choice in Carol’s honor.