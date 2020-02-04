Carol Forness, 82, of Bismarck, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Sunday evening, February 2, 2020 at the Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center in Bismarck.
A Memorial Service celebrating Carol’s life will be held Saturday morning, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate and interment of her cremated remains will follow the service at Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
A complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Carol or leave condolences for her family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, February 7th from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the Church on Saturday, February 8th.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.