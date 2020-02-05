Carol Forness, 82
Carol Forness, 82, of Bismarck, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Sunday evening, February 2, 2020 at the Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center in Bismarck.
A Memorial Service celebrating Carol’s life will be held Saturday morning, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate and interment of her cremated remains will follow the service at Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Carol Jean was born January 5, 1938 to Emma and Fred Runcorn. Carol was baptized and confirmed in York Lutheran Church and attended Leeds High School and graduated in 1956. Carol worked in Grafton at the North West Bell Company and later came to Williston. Carol married Richard (Dick) Forness on May 22, 1958, from this marriage three daughters were born.
Carol started her career at Bethel Lutheran Home, Her compassion for people led her to work there for 37 years, where she retired in 2014. She then moved to Bismarck to be with her daughter Holly. Carol loved spending time with her grandkids, great-grandkids and loved taking care of the furry animals; Snickers, Cooper, and Bella.
Carol was a wonderful cook and loved to bake. She also enjoyed watching football, hockey and Nascar. Carol has touched many lives with her sparkling personality.
Surviving Carol are her three daughters; Kimberly (Randy) Miller of Williston, Tami (Darrell) Oas of Dekalb, Illinois and their children, Justin (Jen) with their children, Bradyn, Emerson, Cade, and Lindsey and her friend Raquel; Holly (Darin) Hendrickson from Bismarck, ND and their children, Jordan Hendrickson and his Fiancé Dez and their children Jayla, Kaytlee and Hayzlee; Austin Hendrickson and his Fiancé Maria and Logan Hendrickson; sister, Jan Gableman; brother, Duane (Sharon) Runcorn and many nieces and nephews. Carol’s first cousin, Etta Miller, who were more like a sister than a cousin held a special place in Carol’s heart.
Carol is preceded in death by her mother and father, Fred and Emma Runcorn; husband, Dick; sister, Blanch, Laurie; brother, Bill; sister-in-law, Betty (Forness) Vollum.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, February 7th from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the Church on Saturday, February 8th.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.