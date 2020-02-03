Carol Forness, 82
Carol Forness, 82, of Bismarck, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Sunday evening, February 2, 2020 at the Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center in Bismarck.
Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.
