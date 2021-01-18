Carol Christianson, 76
Carol Christianson, 76, of Williston, ND passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Trinity Health Hospital in Minot, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Carol Christensen was born November 12th, 1944 to Harold and Eleanor Johnson in Plentywood, Montana. She graduated high school in Westby, Montana and ventured out into the world to make her mark.
Carol loved to call family members and friends on their birthdays and serenade them with a happy birthday song while yodeling. Her grandchildren were the center of her universe. She always carried their pictures with her everywhere she went. She enjoyed going to bingo and playing cards with family and friends. She will be missed by many people who loved her.
Per Carol’s request no funeral services will be held following her cremation. A private service will be announced this spring.