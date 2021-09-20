Carol Ann White, 76 Sep 20, 2021 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carol Ann White, 76, most recently of Williston, passed away on Saturday evening, September 18, 2021 at the CHI Saint Alexius Health Care Center in Williston.In Keeping with Carol Ann’s wishes, cremation has taken place and services will be held in Washington at a later date.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Carol Ann or leave condolences for her family.Everson Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston is caring for the family. To plant a tree in memory of Carol White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carol Ann White Cremation Condolence Funeral Home Chi Saint Alexius Health Care Center Friend Memory Load comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Police: Man had dozens of explicit images of children 2021 Best of the Bakken winners Marian Jessica Cook, 27 Helms: North Dakota no longer No. 2 oil producer in Nation, but carbon projects takes the sting out of that Police: Man hid fentanyl pills inside teddy bear Divide County man sentenced for shaking baby 1 killed, 2 injured in crash on 1806 Potential for an uptick in oilfield activity this winter helps fuel jobs at fall job fair Williams County doctor shares his perspective fighting for lives during the COVID-19 pandemic Submit An Obituary Submit an obituary to The Williston Herald Submit