Carol Ann White, 76, most recently of Williston, passed away on Saturday evening, September 18, 2021 at the CHI Saint Alexius Health Care Center in Williston.

In Keeping with Carol Ann’s wishes, cremation has taken place and services will be held in Washington at a later date.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Carol Ann or leave condolences for her family.

Everson Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston is caring for the family.

