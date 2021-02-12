Carol Ann Trogstad Hennegref, 77, entered Heaven's gates Sunday, February 7, 2021. Carol Ann was being cared for by Sanford hospice at the time of her death.
Carol Ann was the ninth child born to Nels and Pearl (Charles) Trogstad born on January 10, 1944. She grow up on the family farm 25 miles west of Williston. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and was a member of Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in Williston.
Carol Ann attended Hilstead School through eighth grade and completed her high school education at Williston High. She graduated with the class of 1962.
Carol Ann took several classes at UND-W and worked various jobs until 1977 when she began working at MDU. She retired in 2006 after 29 years of employment.
Carol Ann married Dave Hennegref in Sidney, MT, on Majuary 19, 1995. They lived in Williston until 2011, when they relocated to Bismarck, ND.
Carol Ann lived an active life. She ran, walked, and worked out at the Raymond Center and later at the Y in Bismarck. She enjoyed going to movies, dining out, gambling, and visiting with people. She was a fun loving, kind person. Her family will remember her as the special sister and aunt who loved her family and spoiled them with her banana bread and chocolate chip cookies.
She is survived by her husband Dave of Bismarck, brother Roy (Kathy) of Williston, and many many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Clara (Boyd Jacobson), Luella (Willard Mortenson), and Lylas, brothers: Earl (Carol), Vern (Mabel), Norman (Margaret) and Darrell.
Cremation has taken place and due to COVID-19 no funeral is planned. Memorials may be given to Our Redeemers Church radio fund, or to the charity of your choice.