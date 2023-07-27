Moorhead

Carol Ann (Jonas) Moorhead was born on September 28, 1937, in Glendive, MT to Bernhard and Edith (Anshutz) Jonas. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 24, 2023, in Lakota, ND. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, July 31, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Grenora, ND. Pastor Dan Paulson will be officiating.

