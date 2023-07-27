Carol Ann (Jonas) Moorhead was born on September 28, 1937, in Glendive, MT to Bernhard and Edith (Anshutz) Jonas. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 24, 2023, in Lakota, ND. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, July 31, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Grenora, ND. Pastor Dan Paulson will be officiating.
Carol led an active and fulfilling life. During her high school years, she was a cheerleader and majorette, showcasing her infectious spirit and love for the Grenora Gophers, she also participated in the music program. Carol was also a girl scout for many years and earned numerous badges and told lots of stories of her campouts at Brush Lake with the scouts. On April 11, 1957, she married the love of her life, James Moorhead, and dedicated herself to her family.
Despite being a "Town Girl," Carol embraced the role of a farmer's wife with determination and skill. She nurtured her eight children with love and care, ensuring their well-being through her gardening skills, canning and freezing fruits and vegetables, raising chickens, and preparing delicious homemade meals. Carol's homemade buns became legendary, often causing friendly disputes at family gatherings over who got the leftovers, if there were any!! Sometimes they just disappeared or accidently got put in someone’s car. She took her responsibilities on the farm seriously, from bottle-feeding lambs to caring for sick animals and ensuring that every creature was taken care of.
Carol found joy in spending time outside, tending to her gardens and going for long walks. She had a talent for spinning wool and knitting, creating beautiful and cherished pieces. She was an avid reader and never missed an episode of Days of Our Lives. She loved her cat, Aggie, who was her constant companion for over 10 years.
She enjoyed singing in the United Lutheran Church choir in Zahl, serving on the board of Orthell Township, participating in the Zahl Samlingfest and selling her homegrown vegetables at the local Farmer's Market. She was also a substitute mail carrier for the Zahl post office for many years.
Upon her youngest daughter’s graduation, we figured she had brought bars and participated in school activities for nearly 40 years!!! She remained a Gopher fan and cheered, supported and was proud of her children in all their sporting and musical accomplishments. She also attended as many of her grandchildren’s activities as possible.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, James Moorhead, and their children: Kathleen (Robert) Johnson, Vernal Moorhead, Douglas (Amber) Moorhead, Dori (Johnny) Torkildson, Jack (DaLee) Moorhead, Patrick (Dawn) Moorhead, Timothy (Crystal) Moorhead, and Colleen (Corey) Anderson, and sister Sara (Darrell) Fischer, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Her legacy also lives on through her 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Ruth and Emily, brother Ben, father-in-law Benard, mother-in-law Dorothy, sister-in-law JoAnn Evanson, brother-in-law Ray Evanson, daughter-in-law Laurie Moorhead, grandson Sean Johnson, and nephew Scott Evanson.
Carol will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her unwavering love, selflessness, and dedication to her family will be cherished forever. May her memory be a source of comfort and inspiration to us all.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Carol or leave condolences for her family.
To send flowers to the family of Carol Moorhead, please visit Tribute Store.