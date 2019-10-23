Carla Smith, 61
Carla Smith, 61, of Williston, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice on Sunday evening, October 20, 2019.
Her Memorial Service will be held Wednesday morning, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate. Cremation has taken place.
Friends may view pictures and sign a quest register for the hour preceding the service at the Church on Wednesday, October 30th.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.
