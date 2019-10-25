Carla Smith, 61, of Williston, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice on Sunday evening, October 20, 2019.
Her Memorial Service will be held Wednesday morning, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate. Cremation has taken place.
Carla Sue Smith was born on July 24th, 1958 in Williston, North Dakota. She was raised in Stanley, North Dakota by her mother Jeanette Steen after losing her father to illness, when Carla was very young. Carla was one of five children growing up with a desire to make her own path in life.
Once having children of her own she mostly worked as a CNA in the Williston Nursing Homes while raising her children.
She introduced Mike Smith into her family in 1989 later getting married in 2006. During recent years, Mike was able to provide for Carla allowing her to pass her days taking care of her home and pets. Her cat and two dogs Missy, Ember, and Jack lived a life of luxury with Carla. They were given lots of love and many treats while keeping Carla company during the day while Mike was at work.
She was always happy spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed gambling at the casino, garage sale treasure hunting, and being with her family and friends.
Carla was diagnosed with liver cancer 2 years ago and decided to be strong and fight the progression of cancer with several different treatments. After exhausting all the treatments doctors had suggested, Carla passed away peacefully asleep in her home on October 20th, 2019. Carla’s loving memory will be in the hearts of all who loved her in the years to come.
Carla was preceded in death by, parents Alfred and Jeanette Steen.
Survived by, husband Mike Smith, son’s Blaine Ward, Franklin Ward IV (wife Carla Baesler), and Trevor Ward (wife Laura Ward), daughter Manda Sieminski (husband James Sieminski); Grandchildren, Tara Norman, Kenzi Norman, Rayne Norman, Dareon Norman, Brandi DeTienne, Kyle DeTienne, Caine Baesler, Alex Baesler, Brian VanBerkom, Samantha Ward, Mason Ward, and Joshua Ward. Siblings, Carol Nelson (husband Butch Nelson), Gerry Steen (wife Marion Ellingson-Steen), Candace Johnson (husband Bruce Johnson), Cristi Trulson, and twelve nieces and nephews.
