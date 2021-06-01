Carla Jean Rasmussen, 63, of Williston, ND had a courageous, four year battled with cancer come to a close when she passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Williston, ND. She was in the comfort of her home and was blessed with the presence of her oldest son, Heath and two close friends, Holly and Lois.
Carla was born to Carl and Sandra (Bjarko) Rasmussen in Seattle, WA. As a teenager, Carla moved to Spokane, WA where she graduated from Ferris High School in 1976. As an adult, Carla moved to Williston to continue raising her two sons, Heath and Garth.
Carla is known for her infectious personality and was quickly loved by those she met. As a compassionate and empathetic person, Carla was quick to lend a helping hand or have a reassuring conversation to anyone.
Carla is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Khloe; her mother and father; and her grandparents. She is survived by her sons, Heath and Garth (Joclyn); her brother, Kirk; her grandchildren, London, Mylee, Alana, Elise, and Varek; and her niece, Kassandra.
A celebration of her life will be held at McCody Concrete 14021 HWY 2, Williston, ND 58801 on Sunday, June 6, 2021, 3-5 PM with Potluck starting at 3 PM and a program at 4 PM.