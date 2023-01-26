Carinne “Scooter” Gould, 47 of Williston, passed away at her home on Monday, January 23, 2023.

There will be a visitation for family and friends at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Sunday, January 29, from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM.

To plant a tree in memory of Carinne Gould as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


