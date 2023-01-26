Carinne “Scooter” Gould, 47 Jan 26, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carinne “Scooter” Gould, 47 of Williston, passed away at her home on Monday, January 23, 2023.There will be a visitation for family and friends at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Sunday, January 29, from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM.In keeping with Scooter’s wishes, cremation will follow the visitation and interment of her cremated remains will take place at a later date.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Scooter or leave condolences for her family. To plant a tree in memory of Carinne Gould as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Ethnology Load comments Most Popular Williston elementary school principal placed on paid leave Williston school district completes investigation of principal Williston Dirty Dough Cookie shop coming soon ND Highway Patrol seeking information about hit-and-run near Arnegard WHS wrestlers on a winning streak, Isom celebrates big win in Sidney WBSD7 board members and Superintendent respond to recall efforts Wildrose man dead after rear-ending a Peterbilt Fort Totten man injected meth into sexual abuse victims, sentenced to 27 years WPRD talks membership changes, golf course expansion rumors, Williston Water World SRO patrol cars get a new look thanks to two Williston students