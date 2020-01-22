Canon Cortner, 13, of Williston, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, January 21, 2020 at the Trinity Hospital in Minot.
His Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Lutheran Brethren Church in Williston. Rev. Ron Erickson will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday, January 27 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Tuesday.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Canon or leave condolences for his family.