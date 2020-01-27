Canon Cortner, 13
Canon Cortner, 13, of Williston, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, January 21, 2020 at the Trinity Hospital in Minot.
His Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Lutheran Brethren Church in Williston. Rev. Jon Wellumson will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Canon Mikel Cortner was born on August 3, 2006 in Billings, Montana to Travis & Natasha (Unmack) Cortner. Canon and his family moved to Williston, North Dakota when he was one and spent his school years at Williston Public Schools.
Canon was a very kind and respectful young man. He had amazing blue eyes and a warm smile that made everyone feel like everything would be alright. He loved to make people laugh, prank them or just plain act silly. He loved his friends a lot, especially his wrestling and dirt bike families. Some of his activities included coyote wrestling, hunting, fishing, and building computers.
Some of his aspirations were to serve in the Navy, build motorcycles, and getting out in the work force so he could earn money to buy more motorcycles.
Canon loved his family. Every summer he looked forward to going to work at Grandma and Grandpa’s in Montana or spending time in Florida with his Grandma Vena. Playing with his brothers and sisters and teaching them new things was always something he enjoyed. He was very protective of Olav, Jack and Violet. He had a new passion for dremeling wood with his mom. He loved his family very much and all these good times and memories will last forever.
Canon believed in Jesus and was always wanting to learn more. He is now with the Lord and will never feel pain or sadness again. The world is a not as bright without Canon here. He had a huge impact on many people and will be missed dearly on this earth. We love you Canon.
Canon is survived by his dad; Travis Cortner; mom, Natasha Cortner; brothers; Olav and Jack Cortner of Williston, ND, Nick May of Andel Lsian Island, Ivan May, Chicago, IL, Jake May, Pensecola FL; sister, Violet Cortner of Williston, ND; grandparents, Jack and Sue Prather, Red Lodge, MT, Vena Unmack, Cincinnati, Ohio, Rex Cortner, Abasarokee, MT. Canon is also survived by his many loving great-grandparents, aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Canon is preceded in death by his brother; Odin Alexander Cortner.
In Lieu of plants or flowers, Canon’s family prefers that memorials be given to Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota, 418 East Broadway, Suite 70, Bismarck, ND 58501-1213 in Canon’s name.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday, January 27 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Tuesday.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Canon or leave condolences for his family.