Cameron Alexander Fladland
Cameron Alexander Fladland of Circle, Montana, passed away at the age of 24 on Friday, March 25, 2022, in Billings.
Cameron was the son of Crysta (Justin) Parkinson, Justin (Somer) Curtiss, and Jeff (Kara) Ellsworth. Born in Bellingham, Washington, he grew up in Circle, Montana and Williston, North Dakota, and graduated from Circle High School with the class of 2016.
Always equipped with a broad smile and an outsized sense of duty, our precious boy grew from a precocious kid with an unmatched vocabulary and wit into a strong and kind man we were so very proud to know. He is already so profoundly missed.
Cameron had a love for travel that brought him all over the world, including New Zealand, Costa Rica, Jamaica, the Bahamas and much of the U.S. His most memorable trip was to the Philippines, where he took part in a conservation program that worked with whale sharks, made lasting friendships, and learned to surf.
He loved music. He taught himself guitar and always had a guitar pick in his pocket. He found real joy in playing a new song until he had it just right. He was an avid skateboarder from early on, resulting in a lifetime supply of bruises, cuts, and scrapes. It was always about improving on last time, mastering that new trick, and developing a new skill.
Cameron’s passion for tinkering on anything he could get his hands on was especially strong when it came to his Subaru. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, as well as a passionate animal lover.
He enjoyed spending his time working on the family farm, riding dirt bikes and snowmobiles, hiking along the Yellowstone River with his hammock, developing new hobbies, or chasing the next adventure with his dog. Recently he had been spending hours a day shooting pool, practicing with his dad to improve his game with the same dedication he put into everything he loved.
His final act was to give the gift of life through organ donation, and his family could not be more proud of the way he sought to make a difference.
We are so grateful for the phenomenal care he received from the team at Billings Clinic Hospital, LifeCenter Northwest, as well as the first responders, McCone County Health Center, and Sanford Air Med for everything they did for him and their remarkable kindness to us in the days that followed.
Cameron is survived by: his parents, Crysta (Justin) Parkinson, Justin (Somer) Curtiss, and Jeff (Kara) Ellsworth; three loving sisters, Maia (Justin) Robinette, Ella Curtiss, and Bria Parkinson, two step sisters, Arianna Curtiss and Aleisha Parkinson, and a step brother, Matthew Crabb, nephews Ryatt and Raxton Robinette and niece Rayleigh Robinette; grandparents Sindy and Jerry Fladland, Darell and Questa Curtiss, Dallas and David Lazzerini, Joyce Ellsworth, Helen and Richard Harford, Wayne Parkinson, and Diane Black; great-grandparents Martha Corrow, Helen Empson, and Mary Parkinson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, foster siblings, and countless friends, because he never met a person who he wouldn’t befriend with a “Hey Buddy.”
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Welcome Curtiss, Ella Curtiss, and Kenneth Ellsworth.
Family will Receive Friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Circle. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Circle Evangelical Church. A luncheon will follow the Funeral Service at the church. A memorial service will also be held on April 9, 2022 at Deming Logging Showgrounds Museum in Bellingham, WA.
Condolences to the family may be made by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com. Should friends desire, a scholarship fund to support other young people in developing a love of travel has been established at the Grasslands Credit Union, 320 Main Street, Circle, MT 59215.